FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get FMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $57.82 on Thursday. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.