Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.36.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.70 million, a P/E ratio of 218.11 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.