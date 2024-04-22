First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.98 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 27.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 572.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 71,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 54,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the third quarter worth $929,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.