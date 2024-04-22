Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $166.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.50.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $208.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.11. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $133.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,636,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,144,000 after purchasing an additional 760,800 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,982,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,056,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

