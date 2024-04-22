Evercore ISI Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $250.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $253.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.88.

NYSE:TRV opened at $214.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

