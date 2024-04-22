Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $55.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.88.

ETSY stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $104.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The business had revenue of $842.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

