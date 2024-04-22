Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.94 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

ELS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,569. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.69%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.