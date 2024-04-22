Elite Life Management LLC Buys Shares of 73,594 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elite Life Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 21.1% of Elite Life Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,916,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690,840. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

