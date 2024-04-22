EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $125.99 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

