ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.45.

Several research firms recently commented on ECN. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

TSE:ECN opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 134.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.1698944 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$377,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 400,100 shares of company stock valued at $721,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile



ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

