Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$150,106.41 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41.
Dollarama Stock Performance
Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$112.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.10. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$80.81 and a one year high of C$114.81. The firm has a market cap of C$31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.
Dollarama Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Dollarama
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.