Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$150,106.41 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$112.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.10. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$80.81 and a one year high of C$114.81. The firm has a market cap of C$31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$109.36.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

