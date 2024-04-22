Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $27.91.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after acquiring an additional 245,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,506,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 199,889 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 457.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 149.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

