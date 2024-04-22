David K. Skidmore Acquires 1,500 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $761,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sunoco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

