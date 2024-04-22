CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

