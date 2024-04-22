CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $69.63. 5,699,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,787,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

