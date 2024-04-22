CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.34 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 48,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 37,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,713.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 303,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 295,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

