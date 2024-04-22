Critical Contrast: Vivesto (OTCMKTS:OASMY) vs. Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Vivesto (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Free Report) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivesto and Galapagos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivesto 0 0 0 0 N/A Galapagos 1 3 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Galapagos has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Galapagos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Vivesto.

Vivesto has a beta of 21.25, suggesting that its stock price is 2,025% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivesto and Galapagos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivesto $100,000.00 35.87 -$35.35 million N/A N/A Galapagos $259.40 million 7.39 $229.12 million ($2.29) -12.70

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than Vivesto.

Profitability

This table compares Vivesto and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivesto N/A -99.73% -91.27% Galapagos -26.25% -2.60% -1.46%

Summary

Galapagos beats Vivesto on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivesto

Vivesto AB develops, produces, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology in Sweden. Its lead product is Apealea (paclitaxel micellar) for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company's products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines cytotoxin docetaxel with XR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil to treat ovarian cancer. its animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a formulation of paclitaxel with its XR-17 encapsulation technology for the treatment of canine mastocytoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin to treat lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Vivesto AB in March 2022. Vivesto AB was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis. The company's pipeline products also comprise GLPG3667 that has completed Phase 1b trial; and GLPG5101 and GLPG5201, CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactures at point-of-care, that is in Phase I/II in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.à r.l.; and Novartis Pharma AG. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

