Creditcoin (CTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $251.99 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $251.99 million and $14.52 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002319 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

