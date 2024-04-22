Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.

Crane Trading Up 1.0 %

CR traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $139.34.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CR

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.