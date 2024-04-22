Cornell University Purchases New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cornell University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,292,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,212,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 30.1% of Cornell University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornell University owned about 1.38% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.21. 4,121,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,007. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

