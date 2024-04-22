Cormark Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$53.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BCE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BCE from C$55.50 to C$53.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered BCE from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.48.

Shares of BCE opened at C$44.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a 1 year low of C$43.96 and a 1 year high of C$65.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0377747 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

