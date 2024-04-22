Cormark Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,800.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $201.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FFH. CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1,758.33.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,513.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,459.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,310.94. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$904.60 and a 12 month high of C$1,563.49. The firm has a market cap of C$33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 189.55125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. In other news, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total value of C$2,882,388.96. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and have sold 4,572 shares worth $5,835,859. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.