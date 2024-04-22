Contrasting Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprinklr has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Sprinklr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide $376.93 million 1.52 $46.05 million N/A N/A Sprinklr $732.36 million 4.23 $51.40 million $0.18 63.00

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Sprinklr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rand Worldwide and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprinklr 0 6 7 0 2.54

Sprinklr has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Sprinklr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide 11.48% 148.00% 32.40% Sprinklr 7.02% 8.15% 4.68%

Summary

Sprinklr beats Rand Worldwide on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences. Its products include Sprinklr Service, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered products and solutions that unifies customer service across voice, digital, and social channels; Sprinklr Social, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies social media publishing and engagement across various channels; Sprinklr Insights, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies consumer, customer, competitive and industry data from a high volume of third-party, second-party and first-party sources; and Sprinklr Marketing, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies content production and content lifecycle management with paid campaign orchestration across various channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

