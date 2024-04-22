Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,307,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 707,291 shares.The stock last traded at $21.19 and had previously closed at $20.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Constellium Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 2,745.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 980,781 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Constellium by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,924,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 970,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $18,845,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Constellium by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,561,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium



Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

