Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,304,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 737,388 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $4.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNSL

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $500.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 51,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.