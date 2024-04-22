Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $478,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,886 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 33,890.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after acquiring an additional 649,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after acquiring an additional 595,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 112.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 694,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after acquiring an additional 367,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $268.00 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.22 and a 200-day moving average of $254.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

