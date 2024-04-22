Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,495,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 51,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $147.78 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.83 billion, a PE ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

