Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 8.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 12.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.65. 26,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.56. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

