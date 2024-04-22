Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

Blackstone stock opened at $118.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.86%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

