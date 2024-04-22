Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Moderna were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at $212,645,526.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Trading Down 1.1 %

MRNA opened at $100.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.