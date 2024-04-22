Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 730 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.