Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on May 9th

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.854 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.
Cogeco Communications Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$56.58 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$72.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.35.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$735.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4785185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
