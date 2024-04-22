Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $100.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE:KOF opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

