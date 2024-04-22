Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clear Secure by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $209,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

