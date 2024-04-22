CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 7.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.46. 31,062,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 34,833,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

CleanSpark Stock Up 11.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. On average, analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

