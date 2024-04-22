Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.