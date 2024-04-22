Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

