Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $42.74 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

