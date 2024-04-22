Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases New Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rithm Capital by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rithm Capital by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,492,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after acquiring an additional 195,356 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.89 on Monday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

