Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $304,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

