Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $291,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 475,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,345,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $184.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.41. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.