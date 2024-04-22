Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $244,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $2,677,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

