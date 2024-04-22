Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $168,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

Eaton stock opened at $304.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.20. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $161.12 and a twelve month high of $331.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

