Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $316.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

