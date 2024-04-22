Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.24%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 87,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,164,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 247,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 419,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 156,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

