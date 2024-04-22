Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

