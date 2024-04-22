Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.52. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,992 shares of company stock worth $9,157,835 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

