Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

