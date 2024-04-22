Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $767,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 59,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 63,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

