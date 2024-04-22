Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.95% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.35. 12,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

